Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.57.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.27. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$15.61.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 11.1899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,324,104. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

