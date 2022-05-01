Lyft (LYFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lyft has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lyft by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,525 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lyft by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,966 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,495 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

