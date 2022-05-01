MacroGenics (MGNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MacroGenics stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $438.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 517,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

