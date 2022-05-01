Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Stock Price Down 27.3%

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 27.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. 103,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 45,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.
Mammoth Resources Company Profile (CVE:MTH)
