Masco (NYSE:MAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Masco’s shares have gained recently, backed by solid first-quarter 2022 results. The quarterly top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was mainly backed by solid demand for its products and operational efficiencies. The company witnessed higher net selling prices across the business (up 9%) and increased sales volume of plumbing products and paints as well as other coating products (up 5%). Yet, foreign currency translation and divestiture of Huppe business (declined sales by 1% each) ailed. Higher commodity and transportation costs dented margins significantly. That said, Masco elevated its sales and earnings guidance for 2022.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Shares of MAS opened at $52.69 on Friday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Masco by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Masco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Masco by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

