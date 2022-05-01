Match Group (MTCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.55. Match Group has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 880.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Match Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

