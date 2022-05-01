Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 1,206.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Materion worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Materion stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Materion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.