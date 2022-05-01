MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MEDNAX by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $18.52 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

