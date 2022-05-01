MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 1,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 471,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

