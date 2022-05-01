Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $4,487,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $34,634,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,688,839 shares of company stock valued at $60,433,371. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

SentinelOne stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

