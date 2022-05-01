Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 53,197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Under Armour by 23.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 309,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 58,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.26. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

