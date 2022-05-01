Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.