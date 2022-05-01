MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) PT Raised to €225.00 at Morgan Stanley

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €220.00 ($236.56) to €225.00 ($241.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($263.44) to €270.00 ($290.32) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

