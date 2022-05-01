Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.35

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.35 and last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 7469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCY. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 666.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

