Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.92, but opened at $44.48. Meta Financial Group shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 333 shares traded.

The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,005 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 63,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 151.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1,481.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

