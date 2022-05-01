Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,367 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.7% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,971 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,590,000 after buying an additional 40,811 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 28,664 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,691,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

