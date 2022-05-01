Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 21.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 4.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.52 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.18.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

