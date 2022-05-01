Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.9% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,202 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.52 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

