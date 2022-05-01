Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,583 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.18. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

