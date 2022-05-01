Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.