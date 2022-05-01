Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.4% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

