Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28,000 Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Autoliv by 171.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $73.68 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

