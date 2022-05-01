Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $313.45 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $350.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.41 and a 200-day moving average of $308.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

