Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $219.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.27. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.