Morgan Stanley Increases ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Price Target to €17.00

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($17.20) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.60 ($21.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $10.72 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

