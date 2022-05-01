Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $80.45

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.45 and last traded at $80.60, with a volume of 410387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.40.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.08.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $255,801,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

