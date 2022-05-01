Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) PT Raised to C$24.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNARF opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

