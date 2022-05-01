Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

TSE MRG.UN opened at C$18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$720.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.46. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$20.52.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

