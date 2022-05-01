MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,052 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of MP Materials worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 817,393 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth $10,823,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 30.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,079,000 after acquiring an additional 321,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth $6,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.