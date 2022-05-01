M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,089 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

CDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDR opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $387.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

