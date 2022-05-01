M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,587 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,214,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,256,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 276,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,171,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,689,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,088,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after acquiring an additional 34,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 879,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.60. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

