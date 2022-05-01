M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,937 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SP Plus worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 194,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 866,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

SP opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.54. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

