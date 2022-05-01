M&T Bank Corp Acquires 47 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 295,422 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63,246.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 255,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock opened at $242.25 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $223.96 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

