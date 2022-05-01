M&T Bank Corp Acquires 872 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,188 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $778,110. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

