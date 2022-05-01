M&T Bank Corp Buys 629 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Stephens lowered their price target on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.