M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Popular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Popular by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 105,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

