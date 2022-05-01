M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,668 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

