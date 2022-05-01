M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 166,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.75 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

