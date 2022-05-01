M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

CVLT opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,025 shares of company stock worth $1,422,213. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

