M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 390.1% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 550,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 438,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 71.4% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,490,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.