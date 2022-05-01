M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $813.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $60.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

