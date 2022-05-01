M&T Bank Corp Has $436,000 Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 246,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 114,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,713,000 after buying an additional 268,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

