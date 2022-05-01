M&T Bank Corp Has $445,000 Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zuora were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 131.6% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 952,560 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Zuora by 155.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,423,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 866,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $10,708,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Zuora by 196.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 604,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $11,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,063 shares in the company, valued at $922,611.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZUO opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

