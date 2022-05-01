M&T Bank Corp Has $450,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 551,729 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,702 shares of company stock worth $5,720,192 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

