M&T Bank Corp Has $452,000 Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

