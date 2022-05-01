M&T Bank Corp Has $458,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL opened at $77.73 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

