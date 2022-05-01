M&T Bank Corp Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $283.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average of $149.72. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

