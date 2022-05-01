M&T Bank Corp Has $491,000 Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 48,122.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 760,336 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after buying an additional 523,007 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after buying an additional 275,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 247.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 226,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.23. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.
In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,374 shares of company stock worth $915,090. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.
ABM Industries Profile (Get Rating)
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABM Industries (ABM)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.