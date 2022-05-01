M&T Bank Corp Has $491,000 Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 48,122.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 760,336 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after buying an additional 523,007 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after buying an additional 275,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 247.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 226,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.23. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,374 shares of company stock worth $915,090. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

ABM Industries Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.