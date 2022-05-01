M&T Bank Corp Has $499,000 Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

