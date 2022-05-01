M&T Bank Corp Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

